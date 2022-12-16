Woodstock Corp Acquires 484 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,150. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

