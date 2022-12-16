Woodstock Corp Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.67.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.88. 21,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

