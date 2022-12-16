Woodstock Corp Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

