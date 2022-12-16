Woodstock Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.6 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.95. 738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

