Woodstock Corp Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,450. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.51. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

