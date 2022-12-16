Woodstock Corp Purchases 3,276 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $55.20. 68,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $61.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

