Woodstock Corp Sells 130 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 22,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 493,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $92,991,000 after buying an additional 130,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $205.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.91 and a 200-day moving average of $194.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

