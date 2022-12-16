Woodstock Corp Sells 4,014 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 156.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 159,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,636,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

