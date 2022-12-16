WOW-token (WOW) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.68

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $438.49 million and $38.68 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.01406667 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009018 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032529 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000484 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.58 or 0.01678168 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001176 BTC.

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04391764 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

