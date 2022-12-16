Wrapped Everscale Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $58.81 million and approximately $94,012.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,070,738,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,714,548,956 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,070,710,868 with 1,714,521,267 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03533864 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $97,595.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

