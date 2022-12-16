W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 5.2%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 14,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,226,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $813.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 26.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.03%. The business had revenue of $266.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in W&T Offshore by 64.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

