Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) vs. Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Critical Contrast

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xcelerate and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

Pear Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 251.12%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Xcelerate.

This table compares Xcelerate and Pear Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 59.00 -$65.14 million ($0.22) -8.09

Xcelerate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pear Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Xcelerate has a beta of 4.05, indicating that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats Xcelerate on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

