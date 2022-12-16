Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $38.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $41.39.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $820,104.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $654,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,611 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

