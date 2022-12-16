Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 11.1%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 660,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 127,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ximen Mining

In other Ximen Mining news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,099,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,482.91.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also acquires 100% interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.