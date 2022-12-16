XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

