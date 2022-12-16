XRUN Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, XRUN has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $332.98 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

