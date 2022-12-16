Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 32.3% in November

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,530,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 18,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 2,249.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,216,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611,130 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $62,655,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $41,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 710.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,674,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,985,000 after buying an additional 8,480,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $24,026,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.42. 18,710,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,109,477. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.24. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Stories

