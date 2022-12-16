Yandex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 890,244 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,797,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,766,000 after acquiring an additional 198,743 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex Stock Performance

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.