yearn.finance (YFI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.79 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $5,842.96 or 0.34735034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $214.07 million and $18.79 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001875 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.62 or 0.05319810 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00489358 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.42 or 0.28994688 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.
yearn.finance Token Trading
