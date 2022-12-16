Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Youdao Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of DAO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 363,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,601. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $655.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.29.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Youdao will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
