Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Youdao Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DAO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 363,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,601. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $655.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.29.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Youdao will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 16.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 34.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 33.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 45.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

