Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $1.05. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 183,320 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yunhong CTI Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

