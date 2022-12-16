Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Up 13.4% in November

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 908,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Zebra Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $251.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.40. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $609.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
