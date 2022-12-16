Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 204.7 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $481.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.36. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $386.40 and a 52-week high of $502.00.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

