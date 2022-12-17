1,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 170,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. 310,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $53.90.

