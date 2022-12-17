1,316 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $298,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 608.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.47.

Shares of NFLX opened at $290.71 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

