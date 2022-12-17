13,475 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,672,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 398,776 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $70.10 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

