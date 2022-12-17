150,527 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Purchased by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.1% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.