1623 Capital LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

1623 Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 5.2% of 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.2% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 3,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 932.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $241,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.45. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

