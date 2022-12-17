180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,157 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.