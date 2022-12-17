180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,359 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 32,663 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,988,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $641,751,000 after buying an additional 3,994,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,462,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,261,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,010,757.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,261,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,010,757.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $569,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.73 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

