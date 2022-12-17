180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $44,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Moderna by 13.8% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 52.8% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,631,386 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $193.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average is $151.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $321.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.14.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.