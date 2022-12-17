180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 38.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 35.1% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 29.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 519,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,877,000 after buying an additional 119,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

