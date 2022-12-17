180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $925,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $104,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.59) to GBX 2,450 ($30.06) in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

