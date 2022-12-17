180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $925,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $104,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.