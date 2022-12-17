180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

