360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Acquired by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,280 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech accounts for about 15.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 7.00% of 360 DigiTech worth $136,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,147,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after buying an additional 193,141 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,722,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after buying an additional 449,232 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.3% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,050,000 after buying an additional 305,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.72. 1,464,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.46. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $23.68.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Separately, China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

