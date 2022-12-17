44,884 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,884 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PANW opened at $151.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.87 and its 200-day moving average is $187.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.08, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.