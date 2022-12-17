44,884 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,884 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $151.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.87 and its 200-day moving average is $187.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.08, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

