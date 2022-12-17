72,066 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Acquired by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises 1.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 84.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 44,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 56.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $20.43 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

