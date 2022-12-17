7,593 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $51.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20.

