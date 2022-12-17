AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

