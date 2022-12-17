ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.12 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $49.12 million and approximately $14,000.44 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00015005 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040836 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00228753 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00050655 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,447.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

