Accel Wealth Management Acquires 6,266 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

