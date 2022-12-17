Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

