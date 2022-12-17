Accel Wealth Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Accel Wealth Management cut its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

