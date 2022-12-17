Accel Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $2,576,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.75 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

