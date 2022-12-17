Accel Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

