Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund makes up approximately 1.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,602,000 after buying an additional 338,232 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after buying an additional 93,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 84,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

