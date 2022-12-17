Accel Wealth Management Sells 150 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 18,319.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 266,367 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after buying an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 15,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average is $157.85.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

