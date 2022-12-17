Accel Wealth Management Sells 249 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $52.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55.

