Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Short Interest Update

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:ACRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,881. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $25,143,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,705,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,710,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 413,757 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

