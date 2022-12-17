Addison Capital Co Buys 238 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

Shares of IFF opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $151.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

